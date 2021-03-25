Stacey Solomon reveals she’s been targeted by ‘unkind people’ since moving house

The 31-year-old recently moved to the countryside with her family

Stacey Solomon has revealed she’s been targeted by “unkind people” since moving into her new home.

The Loose Women star recently relocated to a £1.2million house in Essex, and has been sharing glimpses of the stunning property on Instagram.

While Stacey’s fans have been loving her new house content, some people haven’t been so nice.

Taking to her Instagram Story today, the 31-year-old shared lovely messages from two of her followers, and expressed how much she appreciated the support.

Stacey wrote: “Your messages honestly are just so lovely. They really mean a lot. Thank you…”

The mum-of-three added: “There’s always going to be unkind people out there. And I’ve seen a fair few over the last few days especially.”

“People will always try to bring you down… but they don’t matter at all. These kind of messages are everything.”

“They cancel out any nastiness and just mean so so so much more. Love you all to the moon and back…”

The news comes after Stacey told fans she was worried about looking like a “massive show off” earlier this week, after sharing photos and videos of her new house.