The couple welcomed their first child Rex last year

Stacey Solomon reveals plans to expand her brood with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has revealed she wants to have another baby with her boyfriend Joe Swash.

The couple welcomed their first child, Rex, into the world last year – and they’re already planning on expanding their brood even more.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, Stacey shared with her followers that she would love to have another baby with Joe.

One fan asked, “Will you have any more children,” and Stacey replied, “I don’t know, you just never know what’s going to happen in the future but maybe, we’d love to.”

Stacey added the caption: “Yes we would love to but what will be will be…”

Alongside Rex, Stacey is also a mother to sons Zachary and Leighton from a previous relationship.

Joe is also father to a son named Harry – who he shares with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

Last week, the mother-of-three thanked fans for sending kind messages to her 38-year-old beau, after he announced his grandmother’s death on Instagram.

Stacey took a break from social media for the day, after Joe shared the devastating news of his nan’s passing.

