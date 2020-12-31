Stacey Solomon returns to social media after announcing engagement to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has returned to social media after announcing her engagement to Joe Swash.

The X Factor star took a brief break from Instagram to enjoy her “engagement bubble”, after Joe popped the question on Christmas Eve.

The 31-year-old shared snaps from Christmas Day, which she spent which her new fiancé, their son Rex, her children Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships, and Joe’s son Harry -who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.

Posting a sweet black-and-white video to her Instagram Stories, writing: “OMG I’ve missed you all so much.”

“But I have been in an engagement/Christmas bubble. All I’ve done is play with my babies and eat.

“We’ve been so lazy. We haven’t left the house,” she admitted.

“I hope your Christmas was a good as it could be. It was such a strange one wasn’t it. But it’s a new year tomorrow. Love you all. Missed you all far too much.”

Sharing the news of their engagement, Stacey shared a sweet photo of her in tears, while showing off her stunning ring.

She wrote: “To the moon and back bub. I have no words 🖤 💍”

Detailing the proposal, the former I’m A Celeb winner explained: “Sorry for the radio silence. I had everything planned ready to go. I knew exactly what was happening. And then…

“I don’t even know what to say… So since we moved in together 2 years ago, almost every day we walk in the woods across the road.”

“It’s my happy place. I lose myself and breath in every second o fit because it’s just all that life is about. My best memories of my life are in these woods.

“The smell, the different seasons, the freedom I feel watching our boys play there. Today we went for a walk in the woods like we always do.

“But it didn’t look the same…” she explained, sharing snaps of white flowers that had been left in the trees on the walk.

“And Joe with our boys, in my favourite place in the world… He asked me to marry him, and after crying for what felt like a very long time, I said yes.”

