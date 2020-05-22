Stacey Solomon planning incredible first birthday party for youngest son Rex

The mum-of-three has gone all out!

Stacey Solomon has revealed that she’s busy planning an incredible first birthday party for her son Rex.

The 30-year-old welcomed the young tot last year with her boyfriend Joe Swash.

Stacey took to Instagram and shared with her followers that she’s been making decorations to make her son’s first birthday extra special.

“I have so much to do ahead of Saturday so I better get started,” she told fans.

The Loose Women panellist proceeded to create a doughnut wall from a cardboard box, and she also made a homemade balloon arch.

The mother-of-three is also going to line up presents for her soon-to-be one-year-old.

Last month, Stacey gave Rex an early birthday present by getting him a blow-up swimming pool – to make the most of the sunny weather.

The news comes after Stacey thanked fans for sending kind messages to Joe this week, after he announced his grandmother’s death on Instagram.

Stacey took a break from social media on Wednesday, after the former EastEnders star shared the devastating news of his nan’s passing.

Business woman, model and influencer Holly Carpenter is this week’s guest on #GossChats.

The Dublin star talks everything from dating during lockdown, re-discovering herself during the pandemic, and how she deals with online trolling.

#GossChats is sponsored by top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.