Stacey Solomon pens sweet tribute to her daughter Rose on her first birthday

Stacey Solomon has penned a sweet tribute to her daughter Rose on her first birthday.

The Loose Women panellist and her husband Joe Swash welcomed their daughter on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4 last year.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 33-year-old shared a black and white video which featured snippets of the past year, and wrote: “One Whole Year Of You Rose 🌹”

Stacey continued: “Oh darling girl where did that year go? 🥹 Happy First birthday, Our little angel. The most precious Rose in all of the world. 😭”

“Little did everyone know that as your daddy and brothers were singing happy birthday to me on this morning last year, my contractions started and you were ready to come and join in the celebrations 🥹”

Stacey also shared the video to her Instagram story and wrote: “A whole year 😭 Where did that go? Someone please tell me how it’s been a year already I can’t cope 😭🤍”

Stacey and Joe first started dating in 2015, and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020.

They were originally supposed to wed last July, but they decided to push back their wedding to this summer after Stacey became pregnant with Rose.

The couple tied-the-knot in an intimate ceremony at their home Pickle Cottage wedding in July; however the wedding was not legally binding, so they will have to officially tie-the-knot at a later date.

The newlyweds are also parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

Harry, Zachary, Leighton and Rex all acted as Joe’s best men on their wedding day.

Meanwhile, Rose acted as Stacey’s flower girl.