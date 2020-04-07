Stacey Solomon offers to write to lonely followers through online initiative

The former X Factor contestant came up with the idea after writing to her mum

Stacey Solomon has offered to write to followers who are feeling lonely amid the coronavirus pandemic, by launching her #PandemicPenPals initiative.

The 30-year-old started the project in order to support those who are “struggling” without human connection during this difficult time.

Stacey revealed ton Instagram that she came up with the idea after writing a letter to her mum when she was feeling down.

“Last night writing this to my mum really helped me take some thoughts out of my head and leave them on the paper. And I slept so much better…” she revealed.

“This morning I’ve been reading my messages and thousands of you are missing family and really struggling so I thought…”

“This might sound like a really silly idea but if anyone out there is really struggling and has no-one to talk to or just wants to let it all out then write a letter and tag me in it.”

“I definitely loved putting pen to paper and taking my mind away for a bit before bed. We can be #pandemicpenpals and look out for each other,” she added.

The Loose Women star has been self-isolating with her boyfriend Joe Swash, their baby son Rex, and her two other sons, Leighton, 7 and Zachary, 12.

Stacey has been keeping her fans updated on social media with heartfelt daily footage of the family as they quarantine together.