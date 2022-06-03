Stacey Solomon missing from Jubilee-dedicated Loose Women episodes after royal comments resurface

Regular Loose Women panellist, Stacey Solomon, has been missing from recent Jubilee-dedicated episodes, after unfavourable comments she made about the Royal family resurfaced on social media.

In a four-year-old episode of Loose Women, panellists Jane Moore, Stacey Solomon, Christine Lampard and Linda Robson discussed the Royal Family, particularly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, as Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding approached.

Stacey brought a stir to the discussion, as she stated: “I’m probably going to be like, of the opinion of nobody else in the whole entire world, but I just don’t get it. I don’t get any of it.”

“I don’t get why we’re so obsessed with these humans who are exactly the same, like it could be us four sitting there.” she continued, as the remaining panellists questioned her.

Journalist Jane Moore prompted Stacey, “But are you talking about, what you mean as royals, or as Kim Kardashian? ‘Cause for me, they’re becoming celebrities.”

In a quick rebuttal, Stacey responded, “Well to me that’s all they are.”

Remaining on the subject of the Royal family, the discussion switched to the Queen, with actress Linda Robson commenting, “I love The Queen”, attributing her love to the British monarch’s hard work.

Stacey Solomon. The socialist icon none of us expected but we all deserve 😂 https://t.co/LfpOv6zhOh — Siobhan Biggane (@Siobhany3) June 2, 2022

Stacey responded, “But I would work hard if they whole country paid for me to have like, twelve houses.”

Concluding her argument, she said: “I’m already thinking, you know like, it’s freezing cold outside and people are homeless and these people have like, houses to spare and it does sometimes become a little bit frustrating because I don’t see the purpose of all of that money going to this entire family.”

In light of these comments, the I’m A Celebrity champion has been notably absent from all of the Jubilee-dedicated Loose Women discussions this week.

However, the social media mogul is currently trending on Twitter, as people have taken to the platform to praise her comments.

One Twitter user wrote: “Stacey Solomon. The socialist icon none of us expected but we all deserve.”

Another said: “Stacey Solomon is always laughed off as some kind of naive common girl, yet every time she goes viral, it’s because she’s making more sense than everyone else in the room.”