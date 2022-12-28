Stacey Solomon makes heartbreaking confession about her relationship with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has made a heartbreaking confession about her relationship with Joe Swash.

The couple tied the knot in the garden of their home in Essex on July 24, surrounded by close friends and family.

Stacey and Joe share two children – Rex and Rose, while the Loose Women star is also mum to two sons – Zachary and Leighton, from past relationships.

Joe also shares one son – Harry, with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

Despite being happily married, Stacey has made a heartbreaking confession about her and Joe’s relationship.

The I’m A Celeb winner told The UK Mirror: “Joe and I can be like ships passing in the night…”

“When I work he looks after the kids, and when he works I have the kids.”

Joe and Stacey first started dating in 2015, and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020.

The couple eventually tied the knot on July 24, 2022, having postponed their wedding after Stacey fell pregnant with their second child, Rose.

Harry, Zachary, Leighton and Rex all acted as Joe’s best men on their wedding day.

Meanwhile, Rose was Stacey’s flower girl on the day.

