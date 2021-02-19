Stacey Solomon hits back after receiving awful message calling her ‘ugly and irritating’

The Loose Women star responded in the best away

Stacey Solomon has hit back at an online troll, after they called her “ugly” and “irritating” in a mean message.

The 31-year-old shared a screenshot of the nasty DM on her Instagram Story, before she responded to their message in the best way.

The lengthy message included awful comments about Stacey’s appearance, and branded her personality “highly irritating”.

Sharing a screenshot of the message, Stacey told fans: “Rex went down for a surprise nap so I took the opportunity to have a shower to myself 😂🙏🏻 and then sit on my bed to dry 😂 one of my favourite things to do is dry naturally 😂.”

“Then I thought i’d read your messages while I was drying and this one has cracked me up so so much 😂😂😂.”

Responding to the troll’s criticism in the best way, Stacey then created a montage of herself dancing and cleaning to I Am What I Am by Gloria Gaynor.

She wrote underneath one of the clips: “Couldn’t resist 😂 I know how much that person loves these. And bringing happiness to even the meanest souls is important 😂.”

The singer’s Instagram Story was filled with hilarious clips of her dancing around the house doing all the things the troll had complained about.

She finished off the hilarious montage by writing: “No one can make you feel anything without your permission. Don’t give them your permission.”