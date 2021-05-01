Stacey Solomon gets emotional after leaving all her kids for the ‘first time in years’

The TV personality is currently travelling for work

Stacey Solomon gets emotional after leaving all her kids for the ‘first...

Stacey Solomon got emotional on Friday night, as she had to leave all three of her kids for the first time in years.

The 31-year-old is mum to sons Zachary, 13, Leighton, 8, and Rex, 23 months.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Loose Women star told fans she was on her way up North to film the next episode of her BBC series Sort Your Life Out.

She wrote: “I’m so grateful and excited to be on my way to the job of my dreams that I could never have imagined having the chance to make…

“But omg I miss the boys already I left as late as I could so I could eat with them and see them all to sleep. But I haven’t woken up with at least one of them or Joe in years.”

Stacey’s home improvement show won praise when it premiered on BBC One earlier this month.

The series follows Stacey as she helps people declutter and tidy their homes.

In another post on her Instagram Story, the mother-of-three told fans: “I made it up here safe and sound. Love you all for checking in.”

“I’m about to go into the house to see how we can get organised in there and I’m so excited…”

“It’s going to be a crazy manic couple of days so I might not get to be on here much,” she added.

“So I hope you all have a lovely Saturday and lovely weekend. See you all whenever I can! Love you!”

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker are taking a look back at our fave reality star couples from over the years.

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes.