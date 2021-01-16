Stacey Solomon explains her mysterious social media silence – after fans expressed concern

The Loose Women star is known for her daily updates on Instagram

Stacey Solomon has explained her mysterious social media silence, after fans expressed concern for her online.

The 31-year-old rarely goes a day without posting on Instagram, but this week Stacey suddenly stopped posting on her Instagram Story.

Stacey’s friend Mrs Hinch also went radio silent on her page, which raised even more eyebrows.

Last night, one of their followers tweeted: “Am I really starting to worry about Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch?? They haven’t posted in days now. Hope everything’s ok!”

Another worried fan wrote: “@StaceySolomon and Mrs Hinch haven’t posted any insta stories for like 2 days and I don’t know what to do with myself!”

Thankfully, Stacey has since returned to her Instagram Story to explain her absence from social media.

Enjoying a cup of tea in her snowy back garden this morning, the mother-of-three told fans: “I’m sorry I’ve been so quiet recently.”

“Rex has been waking up in the night two or three times for some reason and it’s killed me if I’m honest.”

“But this snow has given me life and woken me right up!” she continued. “I hope you’re all ok. Do you have any snow? We are going to try and go for a snowy walk before it melts.”

The news comes after Stacey recently celebrated reaching 4million followers on Instagram.

In a celebratory post, the former X Factor star wrote: “I genuinely LOVE coming on here every day and I can’t tell you how much you guys have kept me going this year.”

“Being on here is just like coming to speak to your mates every day and it’s the best feeling in the world.”

“Thank you for being there for me and our family, thank you for never judging me, (except the odd wilma) accepting me for me – my weirdness, Diam bar addictions, fejka habits, crisp packet hanging, ridiculous dances and everything in between.”

Stacey added: “I love you all to the moon and back back. Thank you a million times over NO thank you 4 million times over.”