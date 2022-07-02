Stacey Solomon decorates her home ahead of wedding to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has shown off her extravagant new home decor, ahead of her wedding to Joe Swash.

The couple will tie the knot on the grounds of their lavish home in Essex, which they call Pickle Cottage, later this month.

Ahead of their nuptials, the 32-year-old has transformed their home with wedding-themed decorations.

Sharing photos of their front door surrounding by white flowers and decorated with a “Mr & Mrs” sign, Stacey wrote: “Wedding Door 🕊done ✔️.”

“This will forever be my favourite door of all time… I can not believe it’s already July. And we are getting married at the end of the month 😭.”

“Happy July Everyone. Love you all 🖤 I can’t believe it’s actually happening 😭🖤🕊👰‍♀️ ,” she continued.

“Something old – the horseshoes we found in pickle cottage when we moved in. Something new – the Mr & Mrs sign. Something borrowed – @emlouflowers Leant me some of her beautiful white Roses and eucalyptus 🥲.”

“Something blue – the sky as we finished it 😭 Thank you Em I love you. Felt like Thelma & Louise these last two days 😂🖤🕊,” Stacey added.

The couple first started dating in 2015, and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020.

They were originally supposed to wed last July, but after Stacey fell pregnant with their second child, they decided to push back their wedding to this summer.

Joe and Stacey welcomed their daughter Rose on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4th last year, and the couple are also parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.