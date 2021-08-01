Stacey Solomon creates incredible DIY flower wall in her daughter’s nursery

Stacey Solomon has created an incredible DIY flower wall in her daughter’s nursery.

The 31-year-old is expecting a baby girl with her fiancé Joe Swash, and has been busy preparing for their daughter’s arrival.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Loose Women star told fans how she created the girly pink feature wall with faux flower panels she bought from a small business.

Showing off her stack of flower panels, Stacey told fans: “Okay so I’m starting the last flower wall…I just couldn’t resist.”

“I don’t mind if people think it’s too much, I just can’t help myself!”

After finishing the wall, Stacey said: “I don’t like to blow my own trumpet but…I’ve finished the wall and it’s the best thing I’ve ever seen.”

The mother-of-three then shared a time lapse video of her applying each flower panel to the wall around a statement white mirror.

Stacey explained: “I just cut my flower panels around the mirror and nailed them in first then staple gunned any loose bits.”

Posting a photo of the finished result, the 31-year-old wrote: “Honestly, it’s not for everyone but this to me is fejka heaven and just everything.”

“Obviously as she gets older and starts crawling I’ll make sure she doesn’t eat it but for now and for quite some time before we are there I just love it so much.

“Baby girl I can’t wait to see you in this mirror,” she added.