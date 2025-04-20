Stacey Solomon ‘approached’ to star on THIS reality show after confessing she was obsessed with the series

Stacey Solomon has reportedly been “approached” to star on Strictly Come Dancing.

Following her admission that she is “obsessed” with Strictly, BBC executives reportedly approached Stacey Solomon about starring in this year’s season.

After winning a National Television Award for her BBC One series Sort Your Life Out last September, the 35-year-old presenter has drawn the attention of producers.

A source told The Sun: “Stacey is a hit with viewers thanks to her lovable personality. The BBC always want to showcase their own talent on Strictly and Stacey’s show has already bagged them an NTA.”

They added: “Fans will also love watching her husband Joe Swash in the audience cheering her on every week.”

Earlier this month, Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s new reality show, Stacey & Joe, premiered on BBC One.

The fly-on-the-wall series invited viewers into the heart of Pickle Cottage, their £ 1.2 million home in Essex, where they live with their children, four ducks and two dogs.

Filmed during the summer and autumn of 2024, the first episode showed the couple as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary, revealing how they met and fell in love.

The series was announced back in January, and at the time Stacey said: “2024 was the year me and Joe pushed ourselves out of our comfort zones. We took on different projects and tried new things.

“It’s been so amazing and nerve-wracking all at the same time… And we just want to keep doing that in 2025, starting with ‘Stacey & Joe’! Working with the BBC and Optomen on Sort Your Life Out has been a dream come true, so this team just made sense.

“We’ve loved showing a different side to our family’s fun and chaos. We can’t wait for you to join us at Pickle Cottage this year.”

Joe added: “We’ve been doing our best to keep this under wraps… But we’re so glad we can finally tell all of you about ‘Stacey & Joe’!

“Over the years, we’ve been asked a lot to do a show like this, but getting the opportunity to work with the BBC and Optomen felt properly exciting. There will be the normal madness of a family with lots of kids, plenty of animals and two busy parents. Here we go!”