Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash jet off on first holiday as family of seven

Emma Costigan
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have jetted off on their first holiday as a family of seven.

The couple welcomed their third child together – a daughter named Belle, in February.

The I’m A Celeb alums, who already share a son named Rex and a daughter named Rose, named their newborn daughter Belle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey is also mum to Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships.

Meanwhile Joe shares 15-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

On Friday, the couple jetted off to Abu Dhabi on their first holiday together as a family of seven.

Taking to Instagram to mark their family milestone, the Loose Women panellist wrote: “✈️ Here We Go ✈️ Off on our very first adventure together…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey continued: “Rose & Belles first plane ride and ours as a family since before covid when Rex was a few months old 🥹 .”

“We are all so excited to make some special memories. I think I was most nervous about the journey there but we’ve made it safe & sound and still sane 😂🤍.”

“A massive thank you to the lovely passengers who were so chatty & sweet to us & the kids and also thank you to kindest air stewards who played with Rex & Rose so nicely & made them feel so comfortable @etihad you have the most amazing staff and captain Rexy can’t wait to fly us home 🥲🤍.”

