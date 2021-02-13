Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash introduce adorable new addition to their family

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have introduced an adorable new addition to their family.

The couple have re-homed a miniature Dachshund puppy, after Stacey spotted a post about him on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, the Loose Women star posted a photo of their son Rex holding their new pet.

Stacey wrote: “Welcome to our family little one. Another little boy for us all to love. And we love you so very much.”

“Sometimes things just happen for a reason and souls come in to our lives just when they’re meant to. We still haven’t worked out what your name is yet but we know you’ll let us know. We love you puppy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

On her Instagram Story, Stacey explained how the new pup came into their lives.

Posting a screenshot of a rehoming ad on Instagram, the mother-of-three wrote: “So a few weeks ago I came across this post…”

“And you know when you see something and you just feel like it’s a sign or it’s meant to be… Well at least that’s how I pitched it to Joe anyway 😂.”

“So after a lot of consideration and thought and loads of research, finding out all of the information about him and checking it all out thoroughly, we decided to give him the home that he needed…”

Sharing a sweet video of her sons playing with their new puppy, Stacey continued: “It was not a decision we took lightly…”

“I haven’t had another dog since I got Theo 10 years ago so we have spent the last few weeks getting to know him… He has settled in so well. And he is so loved.”

The 31-year-old also revealed her Chihuahua pooch Theo “absolutely adores him”, and admitted she regrets not getting her a friend sooner.