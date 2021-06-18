The Strictly winner has been replaced by Maya Jama

Stacey Dooley ‘lost hosting role with BBC’ after fronting ad campaign

Stacey Dooley reportedly lost her role hosting the BBC’s Glow Up after she fronted an ad campaign for Clairol.

According to The Sun, the 34-year-old wasn’t asked back to host the show’s third season after she allegedly infuriated bosses by starring in adverts for the beauty brand.

The commercials showed Stacey dancing around in a leotard, with freshly dyed hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley)

According to the newspaper, BBC bosses thought the adverts were too similar to the format of Glow Up.

The broadcaster has strict rules about talent appearing in adverts which “mimic or replicate their on-air roles for the BBC”.

A source said: “Stacey might have made it sound like she was stepping away from the series of her own volition, but in reality she was not asked to stay because the BBC were furious about Clairol.”

“They are sick of people using their platform to go off and earn private money.”

“It was a tricky situation as she does other things for the BBC, but they decided she would lose her Glow Up contract.”

Maya Jama has since replaced Stacey as host of BBC Three’s Glow Up series.

Goss.ie has reached out to Stacey’s rep and the BBC for a comment.