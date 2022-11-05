Spice Girls set to reunite tonight for special event

Spice Girls are set to reunite on Saturday night for a special event.

Geri Haliwell and her husband, Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner, are hosting a lavish bash at their Oxfordshire home in celebration of Ginger Spice’s 50th birthday.

All five members of the girl group are expected to be in attendance at the party, which the 50-year-old postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

It was previously reported that Geri was set to reunite with her bandmates Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton to film a docu-series about their rise to success.

According to The UK Sun, the programme will delve into their huge impact on pop culture and will feature unheard stories and anecdotes from their time in the band.

The docu-series is being produced by the makers of The Last Dance on Netflix, which documented Michael Jordan’s rise to stardom in the NBA.

In June, Melanie C confirmed Spice Girls were in talks to reunite with Victoria for Glastonbury next year.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the 48-year-old admitted she had a “good feeling” Posh Spice will join herself, Mel B, Geri and Emma at the iconic festival in 2023.

It’s understood the girl group could perform at the Pyramid Stage for the Sunday legends slot next year, and Sporty Spice said it would be an “absolute dream”.

“It’s the dream, the absolute dream, yeah, we would love to do it…,” she said.

“You know what, the girls and I, we have chatted about it. You know, it’s the biggest stage in the world, we have the best festival in the world right here.”

When asked if she could get Victoria back, the singer confessed: “I have a good feeling…”

Spice Girls were formed in 1994 and went on to become the best-selling girl group of all time.

However, Geri suddenly left the band in 1998, and the remaining members went their separate ways in 2000.

All five members reunited for a string of comeback concerts in 2007, and the last time they all performed together was at the London Olympics in 2012.

In 2019, Spice Girls got back together for a reunion tour of the UK & Ireland, but Victoria declined to be a part of it.