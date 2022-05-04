Spice Girls Mel B and Emma Bunton join the cast of popular Netflix reality show

Mel B and Emma Bunton have joined the cast of popular Netflix reality show The Circle.

Season four of the competition series was released on Wednesday, and fans were surprised to see two members of the Spice Girls on the show.

Instead of competing like the rest of the contestants, the bandmates entered The Circle for a four-day period in a bid to raise the prize fund.

Surprise! Emma and Mel B from the Spice Girls have entered The Circle. New episodes now streaming pic.twitter.com/GvZ0MJjrOf — Netflix (@netflix) May 4, 2022

If they could remain in the game as an undetected “catfish” named Jared, the prize money would be upped an extra $50,000.

In a preview clip released on Wednesday, the duo promised to “spice things up a bit” as they try to fool the other contestants.

The reality series, based on the popular Channel 4 show, bills itself as a game based around social media, with the concept that “anyone can be anyone in The Circle”.

SURPRISE! We’re so excited to confirm that we are going to be on this season of #TheCircle! We’re going in as a catfish and we’re there to spice things up 🌶 🌶 pic.twitter.com/ygScmyMNrY — Emma Bunton (@EmmaBunton) May 4, 2022

Contestants live in the same building, but are never allowed to meet, and communicate solely using their profiles on a specially-designed app – giving them the ability to portray themselves in any way they choose.

The aim of the game is to be crowned the most popular contestant without ever meeting the other people involved – and there’s a massive cash prize up for grabs.

Starting Wednesday, May 4, new episodes of The Circle will be released on Netflix each week.

The first four episodes are available to stream now on Netflix.