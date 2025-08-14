Spencer Matthews pursues new challenge in aid of men’s mental health

Spencer Matthews has revealed that he’s pursuing a new challenge in aid of men’s mental health as he goes after yet another world record.

Taking to Instagram, the former Made In Chelsea star shared a clip of himself, and began, “Suicide is the leading cause of death for men under 35 in the United Kingdom.”

“My next challenge aims to drastically reduce that figure,” he said as the clip cut to him running.

“I’m gonna be doing seven full-distance triathlons. One in each continent. The current world record is just under 4 years – we’re aiming to do it in 23.”

“On average in the United Kingdom, 19 people kill themselves every single day. That’s nearly a person every single hour, with three-quarters of them being men.”

“The mission behind this is to raise as much awareness and raise as much money for James’ place as possible. So please support this challenge and James’ Place so young men can realise that there is a healthier life just around the corner for them.”

Spencer’s aims to raise money and awareness for James’ Place, a suicide prevention charity that offers free, life-saving therapy to suicidal men.

They offer an individualised person-centred intervention delivered over six to eight face to face sessions with an experienced therapist at their centres in Liverpool, London and Newcastle.

Spencer’s mission is to “raise funds so that they can expand and be more readily available all over the country to men in crisis.”

“The 140.6 mile triathlons will take place in Rio De Janeiro, California, London, Dubai, Perth, Cape Town and Antarctica. This will push the boundaries of physical and mental endurance but will also be a logistical nightmare – my toughest test yet!”