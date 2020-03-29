Spencer Matthews pleads with people to avoid alcohol during COVID-19 lockdown

Spencer Matthews has asked people to consider staying sober during the coronavirus lockdown.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur expressed that he hopes people do not turn to alcohol to pass the time in social isolation.

Spencer has been open about his own struggles with alcohol use previously.

“I know that three years ago I would be drinking heavily at this stage, just out of boredom because I would have nothing else to do,” he told the PA news agency.

“I’d be drinking earlier and earlier in the day, thinking, ‘Why not? I can’t be at work? I might as well be drinking.’”

“If for whatever reason you’re upping your alcohol intake during isolation, perhaps just consider it because ultimately developing bad habits with alcohol are difficult to shake and isolation could go on for a while.”

Spencer explained that he realised he had an issue with alcohol when his partner Vogue Williams was pregnant with their first child Theodore.

The MIC star expressed that alcohol was preventing him from supporting his wife like her should be.

The star has since launched the Clean Liquor Company, which has a low alcohol content for people who want to enjoy themselves without excessive drinking.