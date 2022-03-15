Spencer Matthews mistaken for famous singer while out with pals Ronan Keating and Jamie Laing

Spencer Matthews was mistaken for a famous singer while out with his pals Ronan Keating and Jamie Laing.

The trio attended the Ireland vs England Six Nations game at London’s Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, and a spectator thought Spencer was Canadian superstar Michael Bublé.

In a hilarious video shared to TikTok, Ronan explained: “So, Jamie and I are sitting next to Michael Bublé. Somebody just asked can they get a photo with Michael Bublé.”

Jamie also shared photos from the game to Instagram, and wrote: “The person behind me told me they were jealous because I was sitting next to Ronan Keating and Michael Bublé…. Too good 🤣”

This isn’t the first time someone has confused Spencer for another celebrity, as he was recently mistaken for Friends star Matt LeBlanc at an airport.

The 33-year-old was travelling back from the Maldives with his wife Vogue Williams and their two children when airport staff started being “weirdly kind” to him.

Speaking on their Spencer & Vogue podcast last month, Vogue said: “Something funny happened to us in the airport yesterday…”

The TV presenter explained that they were at Malé airport when the staff started “being so nice to Spencer” and “weirdly kind to him”. “Kind of like bowing down to him and we were like, ‘What the f**k is going on?’ Thinking they had Made In Chelsea over there,” Vogue said.

Spencer recalled: “It started with the first passport guy and he literally was like triple taking, he was looking at my passport photo and like staring at me and looking at my passport photo…”

“And I was thinking, ‘God it’s pretty weird to be famous in Malé. I have to say we have done really well the podcast is obviously killing it.”

“It can’t be Made In Chelsea. What is it? Have they got The Bachelor or the Jump, what would it be? The guy thought I was Joey from Friends, and he was literally like, ‘That’s that Friends actor,’ and I was like, ‘Friends? Joey?’

“Then I got to thinking there’s no way he’s mistaking me for Matt Le Blanc. He thinks I’m Joey from Friends like one of the early seasons and I’m thinking, ‘Like literally they have only started watching Friends in Malé’.

Vogue then interjected: “No they thought you were old Joey…”

Instead of correcting the staff at Malé airport, the former Made In Chelsea star admitted he took advantage of his mistaken identity.

Spencer continued: “Anyway obviously I really embraced this kind of new character. So I played along with it and I gave everyone the old, ‘How you doing?’”

“I was saying, ‘How you doing?’ to absolutely everyone. It was great fun because the guy from passport control called the lounge and had them deck us out and do everything and they called our flight.”

“And the guy from the lounge ran up to us and said, ‘Matt don’t worry I’ll tell you when to go. There’s going to be horrible queues, I’ll keep my eye on it I’ll come and get you,’ and I was like, ‘Okay’.

“We had the best time I was taking photos with all of them and they were like we need pictures of you for the wall in Malé airport, and I was like super.”