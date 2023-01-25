Spencer Matthews admits he regrets ‘shocking’ break-up scene with Louise Thompson on Made In Chelsea

Spencer Matthews has admitted he regrets that “shocking” break-up scene with Louise Thompson.

The former couple dated on and off over the course of a number of seasons of Made In Chelsea.

The pair finally called it quits for good during an explosive row on Putney Bridge after a string of cheating allegations.

During the explosive scene, Spencer famously shouted at Louise: “It’s f**king hard to respect you when you allow me to cheat on you.”

“You’re gonna go home after this and cry your f**king eyes out and I hope you do.”

Speaking on Elizabeth Day’s How To Fail podcast, Spencer revealed that he and Louise actually broke up the night before the scene had been filmed, and were told to meet the following day by Made In Chelsea producers.

The dad-of-three said: “So I had actually broken up with Louise the night before and I told her about the next scene and she came in steaming hot breaking up with me instead and I was like ‘this isn’t real anymore!'”

Admitting he had regret about the explosive break-up scene, Spencer said: “At the time I was a heavy drinker and there was a change in the wind and our relationship was very toxic at the time and it meant we had a huge screaming match that I really regret.”

“You know we’re not friends but I have no hard feelings towards her I wish her all the bets but it’s a shame I yelled at her that way because I feel embarrassed about it. But had I not told her the night before it would have been different.”

“I would have broken up with her and she would have had a different reaction but actually she came in knowing what the scene was about. So it was not real.”

Speaking about his time on the E4 reality show, the 34-year-old said: “I hate being known as Spencer from Made In Chelsea I hate it. I don’t like reality TV. I am ashamed and embarrassed at some of my actions, I wish I had cared what people thought of me at that time.”

Spencer continued: “I behaved in ways that were a bit shocking and I thought it was funny at the time but lads thought it was cool. But actually it was a bit s**t.”

“But if I’d been a lovely guy I wouldn’t have been in the show then. The worse behaved you are the bigger you are on the show and I wanted to be the biggest.”

Spencer and Louise finally called time on their relationship in 2013 after dating on and off for the first few seasons of Made In Chelsea.

Spencer married Vogue Williams in June 2018; the couple share three children – Theodore, Gigi and Otto.

Louise got engaged to Ryan Libbey in August 2018; the couple share a one-year-old son named Leo.