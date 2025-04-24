Sophie Turner sparks split speculation with boyfriend as she makes BIG change to social media

Sophie Turner has sparked speculation she has split with her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson after she made a BIG change to her social media account.

Months after her four-year marriage to Joe Jonas ended, the 29-year-old actress first made public her relationship with Viscount Cowdray’s 30-year-old son in December 2023.

The actress has documented her new relationship online, but fans have noticed she hasn’t shared a photo with her beau since January.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)

However, Perry has been absent from her social media since, and she did not include him in several snaps from a trip to Paris in March.

The couple were last seen together on March 10 at the Louis Vuitton show, followed by dinner at Siena in the French capital.

Since the start of the year, there has been no sign, and he doesn’t seem to have “liked” or commented on any of Sophie’s posts.

Fans also noticed Sophie has unfollowed the 30-year-old, but it is unclear if he still follows her, and his account is private.

While the unfollowing seems to show the pair have hit a rocky patch, only last year, the actress spoke about the possibility of having more children with her new beau.

According to reports, the Game of Thrones actress said she “would love” to have children with Perry in the future.

The insider stated: “Sophie is open to having kids one day even though that is not on the slate for right now. She is in love with Peregrine, and she knows that he wants to be a father one day as this is discussed with couples.”

“She loves her kids very much and is a great mom. She puts her children first which Peregrine admires her for.”

The Do Revenge actress famously wed her ex-husband Joe, in 2019 and the pair share two daughters, Delphine, 2, and Willa, 4.

A little more than a year after the Jonas Brothers star filed for separation, the ex-couple finalised their divorce in September 2024.