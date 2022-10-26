Soap star ‘confirmed’ as fourth I’m A Celeb contestant after landing in Australia

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner has been “confirmed” as the fourth contestant for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after landing in Australia.

The 23-year-old, best known for playing Romeo Nightingale in the soap, arrived at Brisbane Airport on Wednesday.

It comes after Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver touched down in the airport earlier this morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O w e n W a r n e r (@_owenwarner)

The 59-year-old, best known for playing Eileen Grimshaw in the soap, tried to keep a low profile as she arrived at Brisbane Airport from the UK.

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood and radio DJ Chris Moyles were the first stars ‘confirmed’ for this year’s I’m A Celeb, after they were papped at the same airport on Tuesday.

While Chris refused to reveal if he was going on the show, Olivia wasn’t so cryptic as she admitted she was worried about how the other celebs will “tolerate” her in the jungle.

Speaking to The Sun at Brisbane airport, she confessed: “I am scared of me, in terms of how long the other campmates can tolerate me.”

“I will get myself in trouble somehow, the usual…”

When asked what she would miss about home, the reality star said: “God it’s day one so not much at the minute but in three or four days the dogs and my fiancé probably.”

Olivia also joked she would miss having sex with her footballer fiancé Bradley Dack, and said: “Yeah I mean four weeks and no shagging what can you do?”

The 31-year-old is the first Love Island star to ever take part in I’m A Celeb.

She shot to fame on the popular programme back in 2017, and has since landed her own ITVBe reality show, and fronted her own docu-series.

Olivia arrived in Australia shortly after Chris Moyles, who’s been linked to the show for years.

A source previously told The Sun: “Chris is a huge signing for I’m A Celebrity and they have been trying to sign him for years. Previously he’s turned them down for a number of reasons but this year feels like the right time.”

“Chris has signed up and is preparing himself mentally and physically to go Down Under. This a huge moment for him and he cannot wait to get stuck in.”

It’s understood the new series will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media One on Sunday, November 6.

The programme will air earlier than usual this year due to the World Cup.

The show will return to its Australian location for the first time since 2019, after travel restrictions forced ITV to film the series at Gwrych Castle in Wales in 2020 and 2021.

The line-up for this season has not yet been announced, but a host of famous faces have been linked to the show.

According to The Sun, former rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara, will enter the jungle this year.

A source told the outlet: “It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations.”

“He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch,” the source continued.

Comedian Seann Walsh, Gogglebox star Babatúndé Aléshé, singer Boy George, and Hollyoaks star Owen Warner have also all reportedly signed up for the upcoming series.

As well as the 2022 series of I’m A Celeb, there is an All Stars series of the show in the works, which will air next year.