Skins star Kaya Scodelario announces the birth of her second child

Kaya Scodelario has announced the birth of her second child.

The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of her and her husband Benjamin Walker with their newborn baby in the hospital.

The 29-year-old wrote: “You made it here little one ✨ Starting the new year with so much love in our hearts & in our home 💕 Plus poop and puke, lots of that too.”

Kaya, who shot to fame on E4’s Skins, already shares a son with her husband of six years Benjamin.

She announced her pregnancy in September last year by posting a snap of her baby bump to Instagram.

The Maze Runner star wrote at the time: “I tried to set up one of those beautiful pregnancy reveal pictures with the meadow and the golden sunset and the hay and the puppy’s and the perfectly put together BoHo outfit & flowing natural hair with baby chicks nesting in it but then I realised that IM WAY TOO tired, achey and lazy right now.”

“So here’s me pulling an awkward face in the mirror whilst wearing makeup for the first time in 6 months instead. We are very happy obviously. But mostly super tired.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaya Scodelario (@kayascods)