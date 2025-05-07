Sinister new details about Jennifer Aniston’s intruder revealed after scary incident

It has been revealed that the suspected intruder who “rammed” his car into the gates of Jennifer Aniston’s home had shared messages about her being his “bride” before the incident.

According to TMZ, the intruder was detained by the actress’s security team, who reportedly held him at gunpoint as they waited for the police to arrive.

The security team rushed to the car after the crash and removed the driver from the vehicle before he was arrested.

Now, it has been reported that the suspect in question is a man named Jimmy Wayne Carwyle.

Prior to his arrest, a Facebook page with Jimmy’s name shared multiple messages about the Friends star, calling her his “bride” and “true soulmate.”

“Set you straight about Me & Jen,” a December 2024 post read, “ReMinding you The Perfect Husband had to have A Perfect Wife Named Jennifer Joanna Aniston.”

Another post in March read: “They Amaze me, packing so much love, in such a small package, Known as Jennifer Joanna Aniston Carwyle.”

A spokesperson for the LAPD, Officer Jeff Lee, stated that the incident occurred at approximately 12:20 PM PT and authorities responded to a call about a “burglary suspect” at the residence who “ran his vehicle through the gate to the residence.”

It was also confirmed that the Friends star did not come in contact with the intruder, and the suspect will be booked for felony damage due to the damage caused.

According to the LAPD, a driver “rammed his vehicle through the gate to the residence and gained access to the property.”

They added: “There was a security guard on premises who was able to detain that suspect until officers arrived, at which time they took him into custody without incident.”

Although the LAPD told ABC7 that the incident may have been an accident, a source close to the investigation revealed that the intruder allegedly possesses a minor criminal history.

According to ABC News, the case is now in the hands of LAPD’s Threat Management Unit – a department that has previously worked on cases that have involved the actress.

Jennifer purchased the mansion in the Los Angeles neighbourhood for $21M in 2011 and it was designed by A. Quincy Jones.

The property features four bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a wine cellar, pool, and guesthouse; it also has city and ocean views sitting on almost two acres of land.

This is also where the 56-year-old held her 2015 wedding to her now ex-husband Justin Theroux.

This comes after Jennifer revealed her one “extreme fear” and shared how she attempts to overcome it by removing “all those superstitions.”

Speaking with Travel+Leisure, the actress admitted that she has an “extreme fear of flying” and explained that she would touch the plane to calm her nerves.

She told the outlet that she would board with her right palm and then step onto the aircraft with her right foot.

“But I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions,” she continued.

“I have not been doing the right hand, right foot thing anymore — and now it’s shockingly good!”

The Friends star added that “plugging into a good meditation” also helps, along with getting up periodically to stretch or walk.

Packing, however, is another story as the 56-year-old admitted that she tends to overpack for every trip.

“I’ve been trying so hard to become an under-packer because I am notoriously an over-packer,” said Jennifer, also noting that Japan and the Maldives are still on her bucket list of places to see.

However, she believes there are some benefits to overpacking, and said: “My girlfriends really appreciate me because they can usually borrow all of my things that they have forgotten… I’m providing a service!”

Although a bit shaky on planes, Jennifer loves to travel and listed Kauai, Lake Como and, Paris as some of her favourite destinations.

She feels there’s more to life than “just this little bubble” we’re in, and stressed: “It’s all very important and expands our awareness greater than what we’re confined to.”