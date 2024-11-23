Singer Mabel announces engagement to partner Preye Crooks

Singer Mabel has announced her engagement to her partner Preye Crooks.

The 28-year-old Finders Keepers singer flaunted her enormous diamond engagement ring on social media to celebrate the happy news.

Mabel has been dating Preye Crooks, the son of Spurs legend Garth Crooks since 2012.

Mabel announced the happy news in a sweet Instagram video, captioning the post: “Thank you God. Thank you thank you thank you ❤️ All praise to the most high for creating you @preyecrooks”

The video includes a collection of clips showing the pair at dinner together, and captures the sweet moment between the pair as their family and friends look on.

The post includes several clips of Mabel flashing her ring and enjoying the celebrations with friends and family.

The 28-year-old reshared the video on her Instagram story, writing: “So many people involved in this surprise. I’m still in shock and in a love bubble, so words. aren’t the easiest rn. Thank you to the parents, the aunties, the uncles, my sisters (special mention @tkcrooks) all of our friends ❤️.”

Her black hair was fashioned in a stylish updo, and she wore a gorgeous candyfloss pink satin halterneck dress to mark the occasion.

The newly-engaged couple were seen slow dancing surrounded by rose petals and candles for the intimate celebration.

Underneath the sweet post their friend Fet Bakare wrote: “Whenever you spoke about her, I knew you really loved her. It was very clear from the start, just how deeply you felt for her.”

“With any and everything you did, you put her first and I learnt a lot from you in that sense and I’m blessed to have seen your relationship blossom and flourish, To happily ever after for you both.”

In 2021, The Sun revealed the pair had begun dating.

A source at the time said: “They met through work, but it’s already going from strength to strength.”

“They both work in the industry and have loads of common interests, he’s not threatened by her success and gets her hectic life-style. They’re a great match.”

Mabel is well-known for her popular songs, including Boyfriend, Don’t Call Me Up, Finders Keepers, and Mad Love.

So far, two of her albums have made it into the top three of the official UK album chart.

In 2020, the star beat the likes of Charli XCX and FKA Twigs in the British Female Solo Artist category at the BRITS.

Mabel has previously been romantically linked to American actor Rome Flynn, rapper NOT3S, and Robert Pattinson.