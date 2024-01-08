Singer James Morrison’s wife Gill Catchpole found dead at family home

Singer James Morrison’s wife Gill Catchpole, has been found dead at their family home.

The mother-of-two aged 45 was found dead in their home in Gloucestershire on Friday.

The couple share two children together – Elsie, 15, and Ada Rose, 5.

A family friend confirmed to The Sun that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Gill’s death and said James was being comforted by family and friends.

A source told the publication: “Gill was found dead on Friday at the family’s home in Whitminster.”

“James is devastated and is being supported by his family.”

“He is holding it together for their girls but has asked for the family to be left alone to grieve in private.”

The British singer is best-known for his hit single, Broken Strings.

Gill ran a successful café, called the Cotswold Sandwich Box, in the village the family lived in.

Locals have described James and Gill as a “lovely couple”.

The café was seen to be closed on Saturday afternoon and police cars were seen outside.

A local added: “The whole village is in complete shock at what has happened.

“Gill was a lovely woman and they were a beautiful family.”