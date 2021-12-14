Simon Gregson shares sweet video of emotional reunion with his children after I’m A Celeb stint

Simon Gregson has shared an emotional video of his reunion with his children, after he returned home from the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here castle.

The Coronation Street star came in second place on the hit ITV show, with Emmerdale’s Danny Miller winning the show.

Alongside a video of his homecoming shared to Instagram, the actor wrote: “I’M HOME!!!!!! Wow…. This was emotional.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Gregson (@fat_dracula)

In the clip, Simon’s wife Emma Gleave can be heard saying: “There he is!”

The couple’s son’s Alfie and Henry run up to their dad and wrap their arms around him.

Tearing up, Simon is heard saying: “Oh my god boys.”

One fan commented on the video: “Got lump in my throat. You did an amazing job Simon well done 👏 👏👏👏 enjoy your family time now as there is nothing more important ❤️”

Another penned: “Fantastic so lovely thank you for sharing. Simon is a amazing person and a great dad hope you all have a lovely week together. Please give Simon our love and tell him we think he’s totally amazing 😊😊😊😊”

A third fan wrote: “Oh bless you all, well done Simon you was a pleasure to watch, you’ll always be king to them boys so cute xx”