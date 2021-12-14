Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Simon Gregson shares sweet video of emotional reunion with his children after I’m A Celeb stint

ITV
Jodie McCormack
Jodie McCormack

Simon Gregson has shared an emotional video of his reunion with his children, after he returned home from the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here castle.

The Coronation Street star came in second place on the hit ITV show, with Emmerdale’s Danny Miller winning the show.

Alongside a video of his homecoming shared to Instagram, the actor wrote: “I’M HOME!!!!!! Wow…. This was emotional.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simon Gregson (@fat_dracula)

In the clip, Simon’s wife Emma Gleave can be heard saying: “There he is!”

The couple’s son’s Alfie and Henry run up to their dad and wrap their arms around him.

Tearing up, Simon is heard saying: “Oh my god boys.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simon Gregson (@fat_dracula)

One fan commented on the video: “Got lump in my throat. You did an amazing job Simon well done 👏 👏👏👏 enjoy your family time now as there is nothing more important ❤️”

Another penned: “Fantastic so lovely thank you for sharing. Simon is a amazing person and a great dad hope you all have a lovely week together. Please give Simon our love and tell him we think he’s totally amazing 😊😊😊😊”

A third fan wrote: “Oh bless you all, well done Simon you was a pleasure to watch, you’ll always be king to them boys so cute xx”

Ad
Jodie McCormack

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us