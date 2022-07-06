Simon Cowell ‘sets date’ for wedding to Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell has reportedly set a date for his wedding to Lauren Silverman.

According to OK!, the couple are hoping to tie the knot in September at their new house in the Cotswolds.

A source told the outlet: “They are trying to have the wedding in September, but that’s dependent on whether Lauren can have their new Cotswolds house completed in time – as this is where she wants to hold the wedding.”

“This is why Lauren is currently here in the UK while Simon is in LA. She’s trying to get the house finished.”

The insider said Lauren is “feeling the pressure” as she is doing most of the work on the house, as well as planning the wedding on her own.

However, if the house isn’t finished on time, the wedding is likely to be postponed until 2023.

Simon began dating New York socialite Lauren in 2013, and the couple welcomed their first child together Eric a year later.

In December 2021, the reality TV judge popped the question to his longtime love during a family holiday to Barbados.

The music mogul famously announced he would never walk down the aisle, nor did he want kids. However, fans believed his near-fatal e-bike crash in 2020 changed his perspective on life.