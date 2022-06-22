Simon Cowell offers his condolences to X Factor star Tom Mann after his fiancée’s sudden death

Simon Cowell has offered his condolences to X Factor’s Tom Mann after his fiancée Danielle Hampson passed away on the morning of their wedding.

The singer, who found fame on The X Factor in the band Stereo Kicks, shared the devastating news of his fiancée’s passing on Instagram on Monday.

The reality judge, who worked with Tom on the 2014 series of the talent show, has issued a statement in which he said he would personally reach out to the 28-year-old.

“As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him,” Simon said.

“From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”

A host of celebrities also paid tribute to the dancer’s untimely death.

Capitol FM presenter Sonny Jay penned: “Tom I’m so sorry❤️❤️ sending all the love xx,” as singer Mimi Webb weighed in: “Tom I’m so so sorry❤️ sending all my love to you & thinking of you❤️ love you brother x we are with you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Mann (@tommanninsta)

Other artists that extended their condolences towards Tom included Dani’s fellow dancer Danielle Peazer, DJ Duke Dumont, singers Gabrielle Aplin, Tom Grennan, Ellie Goulding, Sam Fisher, and Lewis Capaldi, as well as choreographer and Dancing with the Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian.

Tom’s former Stereo Kicks bandmates also paid tribute to the late mum.

Charlie Jones wrote: “Devastated reading this Tom. Sending all my love to you and Bowie ❤️,” Reece Bibby penned, “I’m so so sorry Tom. You are so loved. ❤️,” and Barclay Beales said: “Sending all my love brother so sorry❤️❤️❤️.”

Tom and Danielle started dating in 2015, and announced their engagement in December 2019. The couple shared one son together, Bowie.

Just last month, they returned from a holiday in Sardinia where Danielle shared her last Instagram post – three weeks before her untimely death.

She did not suffer from any known health conditions, and the cause of her death is currently unknown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Mann (@tommanninsta)

Tom auditioned for The X Factor as a solo artist in 2014, and was placed in a boy band named Stereo Kicks – who made it to the final.

Alongside Tom, the group consisted of Jake Sims, Chris Leonard, Charlie Jones, Casey Johnson, Barclay Beales, and Reece Bibby.

The band parted ways just 10 months after they were formed on the talent show, as they struggled to land a record deal.