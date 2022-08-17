Simon Cowell leads tributes to Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh after his tragic death

Simon Cowell has lead tributes to Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh after his tragic death.

The singer and actor was found dead in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11, aged 41 – his cause of death remains unknown.

In a statement, Simon said: “I first saw Darius on television over 20 years ago and I got to know him really well.”

“He was charismatic, funny and just a great person to be with. His passing, for someone so young, is an absolute tragedy and my heart goes out to his family and friends,” Simon concluded.

Darius and Simon recently reunited at the TV Judge’s Malibu home to attend an X Factor party and taping of judges’ houses.

Former X Factor contestant Rylan Clark also paid tribute to the late singer, tweeting: “Proper sad about Darius ❤️.”

Author and TV presenter Fern Britton penned: “I’m honestly heartbroken about Darius. He was one gorgeous human, inside and out 😢.”

Jessica Pieterson of Popstars’ Liberty X wrote, “I’m so sad. Darius was only 41. He was an absolute gentleman & I know all of us who did Popstars with him will remember him with huge fondness. He had a way of bringing us all together & had such a natural warmth about him. Rest in peace lovely man ❤️,” while Myleene Klass of Popstars’ Hear’say shared a throwback snap and wrote, “Back at the very start. RIP Darius. x”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2020 winner Giovanna Fletcher shared a snap of herself and Darius on Instagram.

She wrote: “I first worked with Darius when I was looking after child actors on Gone with The Wind back in 2008. Since then we’ve messaged occasionally and our last exchange was over voicenote when I won I’m a Celeb. I can still remember how his deep voice and delectable tones instantly put a smile on my face.”

“This man was giving to a fault, always had time for others and a smile to share.

Thinking of his family, friends and loved ones tonight. Another reminder that tomorrow is never a guarantee. ❤️”

The Scottish singer-songwriter and actor appeared on ITV’s Popstars in 2001 under the name Darius Danesh.

He also appeared on the first Pop Idol, which was won by Will Young.

Darius continued to have a stage career, and appeared as Billy Flynn in two runs of Chicago, as well as appearances in Guys and Dolls, Gone With The Wind and more West End shows.

He credited TV Judge Simon with his role in Chicago, saying: “I’m incredibly grateful for the experiences I’ve had and all the opportunities that it opened up and to be able to call Simon Cowell a friend and to be able to have dinner with him.”