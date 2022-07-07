Siannise Fudge responds to rumours she’s dating THIS Love Island star

Siannise Fudge has shut down rumours she is dating 2021 Love Island contestant Tyler Cruickshank.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, the 28-year-old revealed she had heard a “FALSE” story about her love life, and wanted to set the record straight.

She wrote: “So I’m hearing that there is a story that the sun are releasing about me today, which again is FALSE information. So let me just comment on this from now because I’m sick of seeing things wrote about me that I didn’t even know.”

The reality star continued: “No I am NOT dating Tyler Cruikshank or anyone for that matter. So two people from the same show can’t go to the same event without people thinking we are married off? Such toxic people,” she continued.

“You’d be the first to talk about MENTAL HEALTH but are the ones who culprit it. I’m sure I’ll be going to another event soon which will have another male there so I’m dating him too?”

“Get the F out of here,” Siannise added.

Siannise then posted a video, in which she said: “I’m just sat here thinking ‘Should i go to this event that I’ve been invited to tonight’, but I might wake up tomorrow morning and find out that I’m dating the whole venue.”

The 28-year-old, who recently opened up about her two stone weight loss as a result of her struggle with anxiety and depression, then shared a photo of herself from last year after her weight loss.

She wrote alongside the snap: “Oh one more thing was this not enough for you to stop spreading lies & rumours about me?! DO BETTER. think about how your words affect people before chatting s**t.”

Siannise appeared as an OG Islander in the 2020 winter series of Love Island.

She coupled up with Luke Trotman, and they came runners-up to Paige Turley and Finley Tapp.

However, the couple reportedly went their separate ways in November 2021.