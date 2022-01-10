Sheridan Smith ‘splits from boyfriend after four months of dating’

Sheridan Smith has reportedly split from her boyfriend Alex Lawler after four months of dating.

The Gavin & Stacey star confirmed her romance with the actor in September last year, just two months after she broke up with her fiancé Jamie Horn.

The 40-year-old has since deleted all traces of Alex from her Instagram, with a source telling The Sun: “Sheridan and Alex’s relationship ended a few weeks ago.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheridan Smith OBE (@sheridansmithster)

“There was no major drama and they both agreed their romance had run its course,” the insider explained.

“Sheridan was delighted when she rekindled her old flame with Alex and it was a wonderful reunion for them both.”

“But after a while it was clear that they would be better off as friends. She is single now and focusing on herself and her son.”

Sheridan and Alex first dated 20 years prior, and they rekindled their romance in 2021.

Confirming her new romance back in September, Sheridan wrote on Instagram: “So pleased this fitty I dated back in the day (20 years ago) is back in my life! Life works in mysterious ways miss u Mr L.”

Alex is an English actor, who is best known for his roles in Blue Murder, Lost in Austen and Mike Basset: England Manager.