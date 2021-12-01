Sheridan Smith ‘lucky to be alive’ after horror car crash

Sheridan Smith is reportedly “lucky to be alive” after she smashed her car into a tree.

According to The Sun, the actress’ Range Rover swerved off the road just 600 yards from her home in Essex on Saturday due to the bad weather caused by Storm Arwen.

A neighbour told the publication: “Sheridan is so lucky to be alive. It could have been so much worse. Her car was stuck in the tree, it was a really bad crash.”

“It could have been so much worse, she had cuts and bruises, but it could have been fatal, she was incredibly lucky. It was a brand new Range Rover, she hasn’t had it long. It’s almost a miracle she’s not hurt herself more.”

“It’s an incredibly tight bend to take at the best of times, never mind in a freezing storm like Arwen. For the car to be actually stuck IN the tree it must have been travelling with some force. She managed to get back to the house then someone called the cops.”

“But thank goodness there were land-owners to cut up the tree blocking the road or police would never have got through. It doesn’t bear thinking about what might have happened,” they added.

An Essex Police spokeswoman confirmed details of the incident, saying: “We attended a collision in that area. However, no offences were identified, no-one was arrested or seriously injured, and it didn’t impact on any of our major roads.”

“So, in line with our policy on such incidents, we won’t be providing anything further.”