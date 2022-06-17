Shayne Ward and fiancée Sophie Austin share surprise baby joy

Shayne Ward and his fiancée Sophie Austin have announced the birth of their second child together.

The couple, who are already parents to their five-year-old daughter Willow, have welcomed a baby boy into the world – despite initially thinking they were expecting a baby girl.

Sharing a sweet snap of his family’s four hands on Instagram, the former X Factor winner wrote: “And then there were Four!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shayne Ward (@shaynetward)

“11/06/22 we had a HUGE surprise! Not a baby girl we were expecting but a beautiful baby Boy,” he continued.

“We are so overjoyed and blessed that sir baby Ward has arrived 💙.”

The couple shared the exciting news in January that they were going to be parents again following a failed IVF attempt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shayne Ward (@shaynetward)

Speaking at the time, the 37-year-old said: “I would always say to Sophie: ‘I know in my gut and in my heart of hearts that we are going to have more children.'”

“There was no two ways about it. We never gave up. It’s been a whirlwind. And 16 years after I appeared on The X Factor, I have a beautiful family and one on the way.”

“I am on cloud nine. It’s amazing that we’re going to have another girl to add to the Ward clan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Austin (@sophieaustin84)

Speaking about the moment they told Willow, Shayne explained: “We said to her: ‘What have you always wanted?’ And she said: ‘A baby sister!’”

“So we told her that there was one in mummy’s tummy and her face just lit up. She had the biggest smile!”