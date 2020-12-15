Sharon Osbourne reveals she was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she was hospitalised, after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the 68-year-old urged her followers to stay safe amid the pandemic, after revealing her positive diagnosis.

The former X Factor judge tweeted: “I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19.”

“After a brief hospitalisation, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while ‘The Talk’ is on scheduled hiatus.

“Everyone please stay safe and healthy,” she added.

The news comes after the TV personality revealed she was quarantining back in September, after a grandchild tested positive for the virus.

I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while “The Talk” is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) December 15, 2020

Sharon appeared on the panel of chat show The Talk via video call at the time, explaining: “Yes, I was meant to be in the studio.

“I was so looking forward to it and then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with Covid.

“She’s okay, she’s doing good. I don’t have it. Her daddy doesn’t have it. Her mommy doesn’t have it. Her sisters don’t…

“She caught it from somebody that works for my son. It just goes to show you — she’s three years of age — that children can get COVID.”