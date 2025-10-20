Sharon Osbourne announces death of beloved dog Elvis: ‘By my side until the end’

Sharon Osbourne has announced the death of her beloved dog Elvis, just months after her husband Ozzy passed away.

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22 at the age of 76, just weeks after performing his final concert, the Back to the Beginning show at Villa Park.

On Sunday, Sharon confirmed the death of her dog, Elvis, who she said gave her “14 precious years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne)

Taking to Instagram, the 73-year-old posted several pictures of herself with the Siberian Husky on social media, including a cute picture of Ozzy holding Elvis.

She said: “I can’t believe I am posting this but my darling Elvis passed away this week. He gave me 14 precious years. He was by my side until the end. Rest in peace my darling boy!’”

The sad news comes just days after Jack Osbourne shared an emotional update on his mother, Sharon, as he revealed how she’s coping with Ozzy’s death.

During a Good Morning America interview, Jack was asked how his mother, Sharon, has been handling the loss of her husband.

“She’s okay, but she’s not okay. I know she feels the love,” Jack confessed on GMA.

The interviewer, Chris Connelly, then asked if Sharon could “feel the affection and appreciation” from fans.

Jack responded: “Oh my god, yeah. I know she feels the love. None of us expected it to be like this, with that outpour of love.”

He continued: “Every child sits there and kind of has this thought about one day that parents won’t be there, and what will that be like.”

“It’s just a part of being human. We just didn’t think of it. It was a different weight to it, you know?”.

At one point during the interview, Jack became emotional as he spoke about his late father.

Reacting to Jack speaking out about Ozzy in his chat on GMA, one fan wrote: “Respect to Jack and his strength for speaking publicly about his father.“

Another wrote: “Sending the whole Osborne family lots of love. Thank you all for sharing Ozzy.“

While a third said: “Jack you are a wonderful son know that your father would be proud of you and your siblings, you brought so much laughter to my life.”

In a video released in the weeks after Ozzy’s funeral, Sharon acknowledged that she was still having difficulties.

Speaking alongside daughter Kelly, she said: “I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media.

“Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed; in fact, it’s carried me through many nights. Though I’m still finding my footing.”