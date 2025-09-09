Love Island’s Shakira Khan reveals the REAL reason why she and Harry Cooksley are still NOT official after the series

Shakira Khan revealed why she and Harry Cookley haven’t officially confirmed their relationship.

Even though they left the villa together in August, the couple has no immediate plans to make things official.

On Capital XTRA Breakfast, the 22-year-old revealed that she usually waits three months before putting a label on things, reflecting on her previous relationships.

When radio host Shayna Marie asked: “Are you boyfriend and girlfriend?”

Shakira replied: “No! I don’t think that’s a weird thing either. In my past relationships, I usually waited about three months before putting a label on things.”

Harry has also opened up about their romance in an interview on ITV’s Lorraine, sharing how natural it felt to connect with Shakira.

He told Christine Lampard: “Speaking to Shakira one-on-one, it felt so natural. I’d buried a lot of emotions for her, and they all came out. I’m so glad I stuck my neck out.”

Harry also shared some insights about his relationship status before entering the villa.

He said, “I couldn’t have been more single going in, but I was dating and seeing people. I only told four people that I was going in.”

When asked if he and Shakira were officially exclusive, he replied carefully: “I don’t think being exclusive is a big deal in the outside world. When we rekindled our relationship, I only had eyes for Shakira — and that hasn’t changed.”

Shakira also opened up about her struggle watching Harry spend time with Helena during the show, saying: “Watching him with Helena every day was really tough for me.”

She continued: “In the outside world, you have a bit of distance, but in the villa, they were in the bed next to me. I was buzzing for Casa Amor when it happened.”

During his interview, Harry confessed he still hasn’t properly met Shakira’s mother, apart from their awkward encounter on the show when she famously refused to hug him.

Reflecting on that viral moment, Shakira said: “The meeting with my mum went better than we thought it might! She’s on holiday at the minute on a cruise. She’s warming to him and wants to meet him sooner rather than later.”