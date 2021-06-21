Self-confessed ‘nana’s boy’ hoping to go on his first date in the Love Island villa

The popular dating show returns to our screens next Monday, June 28

Self-confessed ‘nana’s boy’ hoping to go on his first date in the...

Brad McClelland has been confirmed as a contestant for Love Island 2021.

The 26-year-old is a self-confessed “nana’s boy” who has never been on a date before.

After being single for two years, Brad is hoping to find love on the dating show.

He said: “I like meeting people. I’m easy going, laid back. Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?”

Revealing what his colleagues would say about him, Brad said: “I try and make as much money as I can by doing as little as possible. They’d probably say – not lazy, as I’m energetic – I just try to get away with doing literally nothing.”

Opening up about his celebrity crushes, the Northumberland native said: “Sommer Ray from Instagram. Zara McDermott, she’s a good-looking lass. Or Megan Fox.”

Love Island returns to our screens next Monday, June 28.