Selena Gomez celebrates her bachelorette in Cabo as Benny Blanco parties in Vegas ahead of wedding

Selena Gomez appeared to celebrate her bachelorette in Cabo over the weekend as Benny Blanco partied in Vegas ahead of their wedding.

The pair announced their engagement on Instagram at the start of December 2024, after the music producer proposed during a romantic Taco Bell picnic.

Over the weekend, Selena and her girlfriends were photographed spending time on a luxury yacht.

The women were spotted laughing, dancing, and taking selfies together, and the actress can be seen in one picture lounging on the boat’s side and enjoying the sunshine.

For the event, the Only Murders in the Building star wore sunglasses and a black strapless bikini, later changing into white lounge trousers for a stroll about the city.

Benny was away in Las Vegas for what seemed to be his bachelor party, while the actress was celebrating in Mexico.

On his Instagram Stories, he posted a number of the trip’s highlights.

He captioned the photo: “I’ll never forget this weekend,” while he tagged Resorts World Las Vegas.

According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, Benny arrived at the Wynn Las Vegas’ XS nightclub at around two in the morning on Saturday, August 23.

According to the source, the producer was photographed with Marshmello, the main act, and the friend group also included his close friend Lil Dicky.

In December of last year, the pair announced their engagement on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The actress first sparked speculation that the producer had popped the question after she was seen wearing a ring on her wedding finger earlier in the year.

Selena took to Instagram to share the exciting news to her fans, posting some sweet snaps of her and Benny.

The post was captioned: “forever begins now..”

The Only Murders in the Building star also shared a close-up of the stunning ring and the moments after Benny proposed during a picnic.