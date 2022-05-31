Seann Walsh expresses regret over kissing Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones

Seann Walsh has expressed his regret over kissing his Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones.

The comedian appeared on the popular BBC show back in 2018, and he was paired up with the Russian professional dancer.

The pair hit headlines after they were pictured kissing on a boozy night while Seann was in a longterm relationship and Katya was married.

Seann opened up about the aftermath of the scandal on the new Prime Video show Backstage With Katherine Ryan, which is set for release on June 9.

He said: “What you are thinking about is: ‘What have you done to someone?’ It’s one thing doing that privately and I don’t judge anyone, because everyone’s got their own backstory, lives or whatever. It was horrific. It was crazy.”

Seann says he can’t watch Strictly to this day because “it just messes my head up”.

He added” “I have such amazing memories of being on that show and then the repercussions of that kiss, it was crazy. I’m just a comic…”

“One day I hope I can look back at that fondly, that first few weeks, because it was the best time of my life.”

After the photos of Seann and Katya emerged, Seann’s girlfriend at the time Rebecca Humphries dramatically dumped him, sharing a statement on Twitter.

She wrote: “Hello there. My name is Rebecca Humphries and I am not a victim. I wasn’t sure whether to respond to events from the past week, but I feel the narrative has missed a couple of crucial elements that I would like to clear up.”

“It’s incredibly good of Sean(n) and Katya to apologise in the media. I have received nothing, other than the support of my family, friends, and a host of strangers on the internet who all wanted to make sure I was OK. What I have also kindly received are many offers to sell my side of the story, but I would prefer for it to be on my own terms.”

“Those pictures were taken on October 3rd. It was my birthday. I was alone at home when Sean texted at 10pm saying the two of them were going for one innocent drink,” she explained.

“We spoke and I told him, not for the first time, that his actions over the past three weeks had led me to believe something inappropriate was going on. He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/nuts/mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I’ve questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour.”

“But – this whole business has served to remind me that I am a strong, capable person who is now free; and no victim. I have a voice and will use it by saying this to any woman out there who deep down feels worthless and trapped with a man they love.”

“Believe in yourself and your instincts. It’s more than lying. It’s controlling. Tell some very close friends who, if they’re anything like my wonderful network, will swoop in and take care of the logistics and of you.”

“It’s important also to recognise that in these situations those who hold power over you are insecure and fragile, and their need for control comes from a place of vulnerability.

“I think it certainly does in Sean’s case. Despite everything, I hope he gets what he wants from this. I’m not sorry I took the cat though. Love, Rebecca,” she added.

In a statement, Seann apologised for his actions, saying: “In light of the story in today’s newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for.”

Meanwhile, Katya tweeted: “I’m so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn’t thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship.”

While Seann and Rebecca immediately ended their relationship after the kissing scandal, Katya and Neil remained together before announcing their split in August 2019.