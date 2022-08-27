Sean Connery’s widow Micheline grants his sweet ‘final wish’

Sir Sean Connery’s widow Micheline Roquebrune has granted his sweet “final wish”, on what would have been his 92nd birthday.

The James Bond legend sadly passed away on October 31, 2020 aged 90.

His family brought him home to Scotland to scatter some of his ashes, to honour his “final wish” of being returned to his homeland.

Following his death at their home in the Bahamas, Micheline said: “We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland – that was his final wish.”

“He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland.”

Earlier this year, she added: “He was at his happiest on a golf course so as soon as it’s possible to travel, we will come to Scotland as a family and bring Sean’s ashes.”

“I hope to scatter them on a golf course in Scotland as he always loved playing there.”