Scott van-der-Sluis leaves fans in hysterics as he takes ‘savage’ swipe at former Love Island star

Scott van-der-Sluis left fans in hysterics after taking a “savage” swipe at Tom Clare.

The former Shelbourne F.C. goalkeeper appeared on the 2023 summer series of Love Island UK, and just weeks later jetted to Fiji to appear on Love Island USA.

Meanwhile, Tom rocketed to fame after placing third on the 2023 winter series of the hit dating show.

Taking to TikTok earlier this week, Scott shared a satirical ‘Get Ready with Me’ video, which saw him quickly wash his face and hair with water.

Jokingly cutting the video short, the footballer said: “Thank you for watching – like and subscribe!”

Tom took to the comments section of Scott’s video, writing: “Tough watch”.

Taking a swipe at the reality star, Scott poked fun at Tom’s profile picture – which is his Love Island promo picture.

Scott wrote: “U left Love Island 7 months ago, change your pfp.”

Tom simply replied: “Fair play.”

In hysterics, One TikTok user penned: “Scott wakes up and chooses violence EVERYDAY,” while another wrote: “scott and his one liners CHILE.”

A third said: “Scott with his calculations ready. ALWAYS,” and a fourth commented: “Scott gathered him with ease. Pls never again Tom.”