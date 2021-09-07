Sarah Harding’s ex admits he regrets not rekindling their romance before her tragic death

Sarah Harding’s ex admits he regrets not rekindling their romance before her...

Sarah Harding’s ex Chad Johnson has admitted he regrets not rekindling their romance before her tragic death.

The Girls Aloud star sadly passed away on September 5 at the age of 39, after being diagnosed with advanced breast cancer last year.

Sarah and Chad started dating in August 2017 after meeting on Celebrity Big Brother, but the pair split just weeks after the show ended.

Despite their split, The Bachelor star has revealed they “always stayed in touch”, and he now regrets not seeing her more before she passed away.

Speaking to The Sun, Chad said: “We had been planning to meet up but I had to move the dates and we couldn’t make it work — and then the pandemic hit. But we stayed in touch via texts and on social media.”

“For us both, I think we always thought we would reconnect. We had a connection, a great relationship.”

“We didn’t have to talk for hours to know we cared. And we both had busy lives. But even after she said she was sick I never really realised how poorly she was. It never really hit me.”

“I prayed she was able to get through it. It is still sinking in. I woke up to so many messages from friends. I still can’t believe she has gone. I was always thinking of her.”

The 34-year-old continued: “After our relationship and the long distance didn’t work out Sarah stepped out of the public eye. She had a small circle and remained within that circle.”

Ad

“Family and friends were everything to her. Looking back now, distance was always such an issue.”

“If I had an endless supply of money, we would have gone off together and we would still be together to this day.”

“We had a good relationship, my memories are so fond of her. I wish I had gone to see her more, I wish I hadn’t have let work get in the way.”

“I just always believed we would be together again. I don’t have that chance now. I miss her so much,” Chad confessed.

Chad also spoke about Sarah’s hopes of becoming a mum before she died.

“Sarah wanted to be a mum but she never got to do that. That feels very sad for me,” he said.

“I always thought Sarah would have been an amazing mum…”

“She had such a motherly vibe, she was very caring towards the people she loved. And she loved children.”

“She would have been obsessed with her kids in the best way. It was just in her nature,” he added.