Samie Elishi addresses her relationship with Sam Thompson: ‘No bad stuff at the minute’

Samie Elishi has finally addressed her relationship with Sam Thompson after the pair were spotted kissing outside of Olivia Attwood’s birthday party last month, and she commented that there’s “no bad stuff at the minute.”

Speaking on the Chloe Mediumship podcast, the Love Island star revealed how she previously had negative gut feelings about past relationships.

“I’ve had gut feelings with guys before. I’ve had a couple of relationships where I’ve known it was never it,” she said.

The 25-year-old continued: “Like this is gonna come to an end, I’ll have something telling me every day it’s coming to an end, this isn’t for you.”

“You put it to the back of your mind and then you start noticing the chaos increase. It’s like the universe saying I’m gonna blow you both up if you just do not separate. Then I’m like if I only I listened all those months ago when I got that first message.”

Host Chloe Smith then asked, “Obviously, you don’t have to talk about it too much but the guy you’re currently speaking to, do you have that gut feeling? Like do you think it’s gonna be really good?”

Although Samie didn’t reference Sam directly, she shared that “there’s been no bad stuff at the minute.”

“So yeah, I suppose it is all positive right now. It’s early days,” she added.

Sam first met Samie, who appeared on Love Island in 2023 and returned to the All Stars series this year, when he was presenting Aftersun.

Following his break up from Zara McDermott – who is now in a relationship with Louis Tomlinson – a source told the MailOnline: “Sam and Samie are really getting along and if early signs are anything to go by, this could turn into a long-term relationship. It may be early days still, but they do really like each other.”

“Sam is already introducing Samie to Chelsea by showing her off on the King’s Road over the Easter weekend and given how popular he is in the area, it meant a lot that he wasn’t hiding her away.”

This comes after Sam broke his silence on his ex-girlfriend’s relationship with the One Direction star as he risks bumping into Louis soon.

Speaking on their Staying Relevant podcast, Pete Wicks made fun of his friend as he realised that both Sam and Louis will be playing for England in the charity football match for Soccer Aid next month.

Pete asked Sam: “You’re really going through it with the whole f*****g body and dieting and training loads. Is that for Soccer Aid?”

Sam laughed and revealed he’s “loving it” but “no, it’s not’ for the game.”

To which, he was then asked: “Are you sure it’s not for Soccer Aid? How are you feeling? You’re playing again. Must be really exciting. How do you feel about the line up? Do you think you’ve got a strong team?”

“Got a really strong team,” replied Sam with an awkward laugh.

Not letting the subject drop, the TOWIE star asked him, “Any kind of people in there who you’re looking forward to playing with?”

Still laughing, Sam said: “Loads. Tom Grennan. I’m really looking forward to playing alongside Wayne Rooney, Tyson Fury’s the manager. I can’t wait.”

Pete said: “I mean that’s gonna be f*****g amazing. Make sure you get him on side though because you may need him in your corner in case you fall out with anyone. Not that you will but just in case there’s any rivalries or anything.”

“You know, you have to train together and it’s a lot, you know when you’re kind of in close quarters with someone like that. All sorts gets brought up. Anyway…”

Sam and Louis will join names such as Tyson Fury, Jill Scott, and Grennan and Paddy McGuinness for the tournament – while Wayne Rooney will step out of retirement as one of their managers.