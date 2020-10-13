Sam Thompson’s sister sends message of support to Zara McDermott following cheating scandal

Zara recently admitted she had been 'unfaithful' to Sam

Louise Thompson has sent a message of support to Zara McDermott, after she cheated on Louise’s brother Sam.

Sam and Zara split back in August, after Sam found out she hooked up with someone else during the early stages of their relationship.

Zara recently addressed the split in a public apology to Sam, and on Monday she shared an emotional video on Instagram expressing how much she loves and misses him entitled: “TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE…”

Commenting on Zara’s video, Sam’s sister Louise wrote: “Oh darling!!!!! This just made me tear up”, to which Zara responded: “❤️”.

Alongside the emotional video, Zara wrote: “There aren’t enough words to describe how I feel about you.

“You are my favourite person, my truest love. I made this video montage for you of our memories over these last few years. I want to create a million more memories like these throughout the rest of my life… with you.

“I am sorry our journey hasn’t been the easiest, and I am forever wishing I could find a way to turn back the clock. Remember… you are everything.

“You are my moon and all my stars and everything in between. I miss you. I love you more and more every day.”

Addressing the claims that she had been unfaithful in a public apology earlier this month, Zara wrote: “Hey everyone, I just wanted to address the recent speculation in the media. A huge mistake I made a year ago has recently come to light and I want to face this head on.”

“I don’t condone being unfaithful and I made a huge mistake at a time in my life where I was hugely selfish and immature.”

“I believe I have learnt so much from my mistake. I want to apologise to my Sam for everything I have put him through, for the pain, the embarassment, the anger and the hurt,” she continued.

“All I want to do is make this right and I think the least he deserves is me being honest with myself and all of you. I love you Sam. Forever.”

Sam and Zara made their debut as a couple in May 2019, four months after Zara split from her Love Island co-star Adam Collard.

After she started dating Sam, Zara joined the cast of Made In Chelsea last year – and viewers watched the couple regularly argue over Sam’s friendship with his ex-girlfriend and co-star Tiffany Watson.

Made In Chelsea fans will see the fall-out of the split on the show next week, with a teaser clip being released on Monday.