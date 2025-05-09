Sam Thompson teased over ex Zara McDermott’s new boyfriend Louis Tomlinson

Sam Thompson has been teased over his ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott’s new boyfriend Louis Tomlinson as he risks bumping into the singer soon.

Zara and the One Direction star first sparked dating rumours in March after they were photographed together enjoying each other’s company at The Suffolk in Aldeburgh, UK.

Louis then sent the internet into a frenzy after he made them “Instagram official” by gushing over here online.

Meanwhile, Sam has also seemingly moved on as he was spotted kissing Love Island’s Samie Elishi outside Oliviia Attwood’d birthday party this week.

Speaking on their Staying Relevant podcast, Pete Wicks made fun of his friend as he realised that both Sam and Louis will be playing for England in the charity football match for Soccer Aid next month.

Pete asked Sam: “You’re really going through it with the whole f*****g body and dieting and training loads. Is that for Soccer Aid?”



Sam laughed and revealed he’s “loving it” but “no, it’s not’ for the game.”

To which, he was then asked: “Are you sure it’s not for Soccer Aid? How are you feeling? You’re playing again. Must be really exciting. How do you feel about the line up? Do you think you’ve got a strong team?”

“Got a really strong team,” replied Sam with an awkward laugh.

Not letting the subject drop, the TOWIE star asked him, “Any kind of people in there who you’re looking forward to playing with?”

Still laughing, Sam said: “Loads. Tom Grennan. I’m really looking forward to playing alongside Wayne Rooney, Tyson Fury’s the manager. I can’t wait.”

Pete said: “I mean that’s gonna be f*****g amazing. Make sure you get him on side though because you may need him in your corner in case you fall out with anyone. Not that you will but just in case there’s any rivalries or anything.”

“You know, you have to train together and it’s a lot, you know when you’re kind of in close quarters with someone like that. All sorts gets brought up. Anyway…”

Sam and Louis will join names such as Tyson Fury, Jill Scott, and Grennan and Paddy McGuinness for the tournament – while Wayne Rooney will step out of retirement as one of their managers.

In exclusive snaps obtained by the DailyMail, Louis and Zara were seen kissing outside their LA holiday accommodation as they said goodbye to one another last month.

The couple came out holding hands and made their way to a chauffeur driven car before Louis pulled Zara in for a passionate kiss before she left.

The singer donned a black hoodie and joggers and went without shoes as he said goodbye to his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, the Love Island star wore a blue tracksuit and Adidas trainers with aviator shades.

A source close to Zara told The Sun that she “has already met all the family and they can tell that she has made Louis giddy.”

“It’s the first time in a long time that they have seen him happy,” the source continued.

A friend also told the MailOnline that Zara is smitten with the boyband star.

“Zara is so happy, it’s early days with her and Louis but everything is going well between them,” they said.

“News of their romance leaked sooner than they intended – the plan was to keep things private for as long as possible. They still hope to keep intimate details away from prying eyes.

“Zara is enjoying being wined and dined and experiencing the thrill of dating someone new again.”