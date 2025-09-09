Sam Thompson reflects on challenging year post-Zara McDermott split: ‘It’s been a real learning curve’

Sam Thompson appeared on ITV’s Lorraine on Tuesday, opening up about his split from former Love Island star Zara McDermott.

The I’m a Celebrity winner and Zara were together for five years, living together in London, before parting ways in December 2024.

Since then, Zara has moved on with former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, and the pair appear to be going from strength to strength.

Speaking to Lorraine, the 32-year-old spoke candidly about the challenges he has faced over the past year.

Lorraine began by saying: “You’ve had a tough wee year, it’s been hard, but you keep smiling. That’s what I like about you.”

She continued: “Nobody knows what’s going on in people’s lives, especially you, because the glass is not just half full, the glass is overflowing, which is really lovely.”

Sam responded: “If you’ve got amazing people around you, which I do, I’m very lucky to have the best friends around me and the most amazing family. So many people around me.”

“I think we’ve all gone through the kind of year that I’ve had to be fair… It’s a learning curve. You get back and you figure out a lot about yourself as you go through the year,” he continued.

The interview comes after Sam broke his silence on his ex-girlfriend’s “hard launch” of her new relationship.

Following the official confirmation of the pair’s relationship, Sam spoke to his best friend Pete Wicks on their podcast Staying Relevant, where he confessed his phone began to blow up.

He said: “I’m watching some YouTube video and my phone just started blowing up. I thought I’d been cancelled!”

Sam continued: “Mate it’s dinged up, you know when everyone is like, ‘Just checking in mate, is everything ok?’ and I’m looking at my phone like ‘What is going on?’”

“And genuinely you know what it’s like when you don’t quite know what’s happened so you think the worst. Tell you what though, I wouldn’t wish a hard launch on my worst enemy though.”

She had confirmed her new relationship with a selfie of them kissing, captioned with a red heart, while Louis commented: “I love you.”

An insider told The Sun: “They took their time dating privately before going public. Louis and Zara are both career-driven, supportive of each other, and very happy.”

Reflecting on personal growth, Sam told Pete Wicks on Man Made that tough times can lead to self-reflection: “I still look to people for help all the time… I have a lot of people I depend on, but I still feel like I’m not quite at the place where I can take care of myself.”

When asked if dependence makes him “less of a man,” Sam said: “Asking for help, no. I think I lean a little too heavily on depending.”